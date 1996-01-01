13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions
Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions
Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions
Two blocks of masses m1 and m2 are both attached to a long, light rope that is wrapped several times around a pulley, as shown below. The pulley has mass M and radius R, can be modeled as a solid cylinder, and is free to rotate about a fixed, frictionless axis perpendicular to itself and through its center. When the block is released from rest, it begins to fall, causing the pulley to unwind without slipping. Derive an expression for the angular acceleration of the pulley.
