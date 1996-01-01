18. Waves & Sound
Velocity of Transverse Waves
A 2 m long string is arranged as shown in the figure below. If the mass of the string is 0.5 kg, what would the frequency be of a wave with a 2 cm wavelength?
320
3
3
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
A rope with length 2.50 m and mass 0.10 kg is stretched and pulled to create transverse waves of frequency 40.0 Hz and wavelength of 0.750 m. How much tension is exerted on the rope?
4
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
An oscillating blade creates waves on a string. If the amplitude of the wave doubles, what happens to the wavelength λ and v?
7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The string in FIGURE P16.59 has linear density μ. Find an expression in terms of M, μ, and θ for the speed of waves on the string.
44
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
FIGURE P16.57 shows a snapshot graph of a wave traveling to the right along a string at 45 m/s. At this instant, what is the velocity of points 1, 2, and 3 on the string?
40
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
String 1 in FIGURE P16.47 has linear density 2.0 g/m and string 2 has linear density . A student sends pulses in both directions by quickly pulling up on the knot, then releasing it. What should the string lengths L₁ and L₂ be if the pulses are to reach the ends of the strings simultaneously?
39
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A string that is under 50.0 N of tension has linear density 5.0 g/m. A sinusoidal wave with amplitude 3.0 cm and wavelength 2.0 m travels along the string. What is the maximum speed of a particle on the string?
59
Has a video solution.
