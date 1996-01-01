31. Alternating Current
An AC source operates at a maximum voltage of 60 V and is connected to a 0.7 mF capacitor. If the current across the capacitor is i(t) = iMAX cos[(100 s−1 )t],
a) What is iMAX?
b) Draw the phasors for voltage across the capacitor and current in the circuit at t = 0.02 s. Assume that the current phasor begins at 0°.
A capacitance C and an inductance L are operated at the same angular frequency. (a) At what angular frequency will they have the same reactance? (b) If L = 5 00 mH and C = 3.50 μF, what is the numerical value of the angular frequency in part (a), and what is the reactance of each element?
