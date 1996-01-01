8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+4
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
A new planet is discovered orbiting the star Vega in a circular orbit. The planet takes 55 earth years to complete one orbit around the star. Vega's mass is 2.1 times the sun's mass. What is the radius of the planet's orbit? Give your answer as a multiple of the radius of the earth's orbit.
36
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The solar system is 25,000 light years from the center of our Milky Way galaxy. One light year is the distance light travels in one year at a speed of 3.0 x 10⁸ m/s . Astronomers have determined that the solar system is orbiting the center of the galaxy at a speed of 230 km/s . (d) Assume that the sun is a typical star with a typical mass. If galactic matter is made up of stars, approximately how many stars are in the center of the galaxy?
26
Has a video solution.
Showing 6 of 6 practice