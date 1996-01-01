18. Waves & Sound
Standing Sound Waves
The fundamental frequency of your closed organ pipe is 200 Hz. The second overtone of this pipe has the same frequency as the 3rd harmonic of an open pipe. What is the length of this open pipe?
5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Standing sound waves are produced in a pipe that is 1.20 m long. For the fundamental and first two overtones, determine the locations along the pipe (measured from the left end) of the displacement nodes and the pressure nodes if (b) the pipe is closed at the left end and open at the right end.
471
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Standing sound waves are produced in a pipe that is 1.20 m long. For the fundamental and first two overtones, determine the locations along the pipe (measured from the left end) of the displacement nodes and the pressure nodes if (a) the pipe is open at both ends
143
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The fundamental frequency of a pipe that is open at both ends is 524 Hz. (c) the frequency of the new fundamental.
139
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The fundamental frequency of a pipe that is open at both ends is 524 Hz. If one end is now closed, find (b) the wavelength
852
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The fundamental frequency of a pipe that is open at both ends is 524 Hz. (a) How long is this pipe? If one end is now closed
614
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
(b) A metal bar with a length of 1.50 m has density 6400 kg/m3 . Longitudinal sound waves take 3.90 * 10-4 s to travel from one end of the bar to the other. What is Young's modulus for this metal?
253
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A loud factory machine produces sound having a displacement amplitude of 1.00 mm, but the frequency of this sound can be adjusted. In order to prevent ear damage to the workers, the maximum pressure amplitude of the sound waves is limited to 10.0 Pa. Under the conditions of this factory, the bulk modulus of air is 1.42 * 105 Pa. What is the highest-frequency sound to which this machine can be adjusted without exceeding the prescribed limit? Is this frequency audible to the workers?
63
Has a video solution.
