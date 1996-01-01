30. Induction and Inductance
Inductors
The inductor shown in Fig. E30.11 has inductance 0.260 H and carries a current in the direction shown. The current is changing at a constant rate. (a) The potential between points a and b is Vab = 1.04 V, with point a at higher potential. Is the current increasing or decreasing?
