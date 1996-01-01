6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Three horizontal forces act on a box (mass = 8 kg) sitting on a smooth surface. F1 is 30 N acting at 53° counterclockwise from the +x axis, F2 is 13 N acting at 67.4° clockwise from the +x axis, and F3 is 20 N directly along the -x axis. What are the magnitude and direction of the box's acceleration?
A man pushes on a piano with mass 180 kg; it slides at constant velocity down a ramp that is inclined at 19.0° above the horizontal floor. Neglect any friction acting on the piano. Calculate the magnitude of the force applied by the man if he pushes (b) parallel to the floor.
A man pushes on a piano with mass 180 kg; it slides at constant velocity down a ramp that is inclined at 19.0° above the horizontal floor. Neglect any friction acting on the piano. Calculate the magnitude of the force applied by the man if he pushes (a) parallel to the incline
An 85,000 kg stunt plane performs a loop-the-loop, flying in a 260-m-diameter vertical circle. At the point where the plane is flying straight down, its speed is 55 m/s and it is speeding up at a rate of 12 m/s per second. (b) What angle does the net force make with the horizontal? Let an angle above horizontal be positive and an angle below horizontal be negative.
