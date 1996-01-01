8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Satellite Motion: Speed & Period
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Satellite Motion: Speed & Period
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+4
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Suppose that you used some geometry and kinematics to estimate that the Earth goes around the Sun with an orbital speed of approximately 30,000 m/s (60,000 mph), and that the Sun is approximately 150 million kilometers away from the Earth. Use this information to estimate the mass of the Sun.
325
1
1
Has a video solution.
Showing 5 of 5 practice