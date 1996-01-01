27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Combining Resistors in Series & Parallel
Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120-V line. Afterwards, the two light bulbs are connected in parallel across the 120-V line. (h) In which situation is there a greater total light output from both bulbs combined?
Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120-V line. Afterwards, the two light bulbs are connected in parallel across the 120-V line. (g) In each situation, which of the two bulbs glows the brightest?
Power Rating of a Resistor. The power rating of a resistor is the maximum power the resistor can safely dissipate without too great a rise in temperature and hence damage to the resistor. (c) A 100.0-Ω and a 150.0-Ω resistor, both rated at 2.00 W, are connected in series across a variable potential difference. What is the greatest this potential difference can be without overheating either resistor, and what is the rate of heat generated in each resistor under these conditions?
Power Rating of a Resistor. The power rating of a resistor is the maximum power the resistor can safely dissipate without too great a rise in temperature and hence damage to the resistor. (b) A 9.0-kΩ resistor is to be connected across a 120-V potential difference. What power rating is required?
Power Rating of a Resistor. The power rating of a resistor is the maximum power the resistor can safely dissipate without too great a rise in temperature and hence damage to the resistor. (a) If the power rating of a 15-kΩ resistor is 5.0 W, what is the maximum allowable potential difference across the termi-nals of the resistor?
