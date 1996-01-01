7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Static Friction
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Static Friction
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
A box of bananas weighing 40.0 N rests on a horizontal surface. The coefficient of static friction between the box and the surface is 0.40, and the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.20. (c) What minimum horizontal force must the monkey apply to start the box in motion?
159
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A box of bananas weighing 40.0 N rests on a horizontal surface. The coefficient of static friction between the box and the surface is 0.40, and the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.20. (b) What is the magnitude of the friction force if a monkey applies a horizontal force of 6.0 N to the box and the box is initially at rest?
131
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A box of bananas weighing 40.0 N rests on a horizontal surface. The coefficient of static friction between the box and the surface is 0.40, and the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.20. (a) If no horizontal force is applied to the box and the box is at rest, how large is the friction force exerted on it?
98
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A pickup truck is carrying a toolbox, but the rear gate of the truck is missing. The toolbox will slide out if it is set moving. The coefficients of kinetic friction and static friction between the box and the level bed of the truck are 0.355 and 0.650, respectively. Starting from rest, what is the shortest time this truck could accelerate uniformly to 30.0 m/s without causing the box to slide? Draw a free-body diagram of the toolbox.
417
1
Has a video solution.
Showing 5 of 5 practice