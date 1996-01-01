24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Flux
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Flux
Multiple Choice
Given a cuboid-shaped room with uniform electric fields across all faces, a negatively charged object is placed at the center of the room as shown. The back face of the room has a missing electric field vector. Determine the direction of the missing vector, i.e., inward or outward, and calculate the minimum strength needed to maintain uniformity inside the room.
Textbook Question
A flat sheet of paper of area 0.250 m2 is oriented so that the normal to the sheet is at an angle of 60° to a uniform electric field of magnitude 14 N/C. (c) For what angle φ between the normal to the sheet and the electric field is the magnitude of the flux through the sheet (i) largest and (ii) smallest? Explain your answers.
Textbook Question
A flat sheet of paper of area 0.250 m2 is oriented so that the normal to the sheet is at an angle of 60° to a uniform electric field of magnitude 14 N/C. (a) Find the magnitude of the electric flux through the sheet. (b) Does the answer to part (a) depend on the shape of the sheet? Why or why not?
