30. Induction and Inductance
Lenz's Law
30. Induction and Inductance
Lenz's Law
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
A circular loop of wire with radius r = 0.0480 m and resistance R = 0.160 Ω is in a region of spatially uniform magnetic field, as shown in Fig. E29.22. The magnetic field is directed out of the plane of the figure. The magnetic field has an initial value of 8.00 T and is decreasing at a rate of dB/dt = -0.680 T/s. (a) Is the induced current in the loop clockwise or counterclockwise?
17
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A circular loop of wire is in a region of spatially uniform mag-netic field, as shown in Fig. E29.15. The magnetic field is directed into the plane of the figure. Determine the direction (clockwise or counterclock-wise) of the induced current in the loop when (a) B is increasing; (b) B is decreasing; (c) B is constant with value B_0. Explain your reasoning.
91
Has a video solution.
Showing 7 of 7 practice