1. Intro to Physics Units
Solving Density Problems
1. Intro to Physics Units
Solving Density Problems
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
In the fall of 2002, scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory determined that the critical mass of neptunium-237 is about 60 kg. The critical mass of a fissionable material is the minimum amount that must be brought together to start a nuclear chain reaction. Neptunium-237 has a density of 19.5 g/cm3. What would be the radius of a sphere of this material that has a critical mass?
397
Has a video solution.
Showing 8 of 8 practice