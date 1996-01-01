Boiling Water at High Pressure. When water is boiled at a pressure of 2.00 atm, the heat of vaporization is 2.20 * 10^6 J/kg and the boiling point is 120°C. At this pressure, 1.00 kg of water has a volume of 1.00 * 10^-3 m^3 , and 1.00 kg of steam has a volume of 0.824 m^3. (a) Compute the work done when 1.00 kg of steam is formed at this temperature.