12. Rotational Kinematics
Equations of Rotational Motion
The turntable of a DJ set is spinning at a constant rate just before it is turned off. If the turntable decelerates at 3 rad/s2 and goes through an additional 30 rotations before stopping, how fast (in RPM) was the turntable initially spinning?
BONUS:How long (in seconds) does the turntable take to stop?
511
4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A high-speed flywheel in a motor is spinning at 500 rpm when a power failure suddenly occurs. The flywheel has mass 40.0 kg and diameter 75.0 cm. The power is off for 30.0 s, and during this time the flywheel slows due to friction in its axle bearings. During the time the power is off, the flywheel makes 200 complete revolutions. (a) At what rate is the flywheel spinning when the power comes back on?
425
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
An electric fan is turned off, and its angular velocity decreases uniformly from 500 rev/min to 200 rev/min in 4.00 s. (b) How many more seconds are required for the fan to come to rest if the angular acceleration remains constant at the value calculated in part (a)?
1037
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
An electric fan is turned off, and its angular velocity decreases uniformly from 500 rev/min to 200 rev/min in 4.00 s. (a) Find the angular acceleration in rev/s^2 and the number of revolutions made by the motor in the 4.00-s interval. (b) How many more seconds are required for the fan to come to rest if the angular acceleration remains constant at the value calculated in part (a)?
296
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A wheel is rotating about an axis that is in the z-direction. The angular velocity ω_z is -6.00 rad/s at t = 0, increases linearly with time, and is +4.00 rad/s at t = 7.00 s. We have taken counterclockwise rotation to be positive. (c) What is the angular displacement of the wheel at t = 7.00 s?
257
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A wheel is rotating about an axis that is in the z-direction. The angular velocity ω_z is -6.00 rad/s at t = 0, increases linearly with time, and is +4.00 rad/s at t = 7.00 s. We have taken counterclockwise rotation to be positive. (a) Is the angular acceleration during this time interval positive or negative?
446
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
An electric turntable 0.750 m in diameter is rotating about a fixed axis with an initial angular velocity of 0.250 rev/s and a constant angular acceleration of 0.900 rev/s^2. (a) Compute the angular velocity of the turntable after 0.200 s. (b) Through how many revolutions has the turntable spun in this time interval?
302
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A wheel is rotating about an axis that is in the z-direction. The angular velocity ω_z is -6.00 rad/s at t = 0, increases linearly with time, and is +4.00 rad/s at t = 7.00 s. We have taken counterclockwise rotation to be positive. (b) During what time interval is the speed of the wheel increasing? Decreasing?
22
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A wheel of diameter 40.0 cm starts from rest and rotates with a constant angular acceleration of 3.00 rad/s^2. Compute the radial acceleration of a point on the rim for the instant the wheel completes its second revolution from the relationship (a) a_rad = ω^2r and (b) a_rad = v^2/r
26
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
An 18-cm-long bicycle crank arm, with a pedal at one end, is attached to a 20-cm-diameter sprocket, the toothed disk around which the chain moves. A cyclist riding this bike increases her pedaling rate from 60 rpm to 90 rpm in 10 s. What is the tangential acceleration of a tooth on the sprocket?
23
Has a video solution.
