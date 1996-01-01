16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+3
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 8 of 8 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Two astronauts, both 80 kg, are connected in space by a light cable. When they are 10 m apart, they spin about their center of mass with 6 rad/s. Calculate the new angular speed they'll have if they pull on the rope to reduce their distance to 5 m. You may treat them as point masses, and assume they continue to spin around their center of mass.
283
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The rotor (flywheel) of a toy gyroscope has mass 0.140 kg. Its moment of inertia about its axis is 1.20 * 10^-4 kg•m^2. The mass of the frame is 0.0250 kg. The gyroscope is supported on a single pivot (Fig. E10.51) with its center of mass a horizontal distance of 4.00 cm from the pivot. The gyroscope is precessing in a horizontal plane at the rate of one revolution in 2.20 s. (a) Find the upward force exerted by the pivot.
143
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Under some circumstances, a star can collapse into an extremely dense object made mostly of neutrons and called a neutron star. The density of a neutron star is roughly 10^14 times as great as that of ordinary solid matter. Suppose we represent the star as a uniform, solid, rigid sphere, both before and after the collapse. The star's initial radius was 7.0 * 10^5 km (comparable to our sun); its final radius is 16 km. If the original star rotated once in 30 days, find the angular speed of the neutron star.
386
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A thin uniform rod has a length of 0.500 m and is rotating in a circle on a frictionless table. The axis of rotation is perpendicular to the length of the rod at one end and is stationary. The rod has an angular velocity of 0.400 rad/s and a moment of inertia about the axis of 3.00 * 10-3 kg/m^2. A bug initially standing on the rod at the axis of rotation decides to crawl out to the other end of the rod. When the bug has reached the end of the rod and sits there, its tangential speed is 0.160 m/s. The bug can be treated as a point mass. What is the mass of (a) the rod;
278
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A large wooden turntable in the shape of a flat uniform disk has a radius of 2.00 m and a total mass of 120 kg. The turntable is initially rotating at 3.00 rad/s about a vertical axis through its center. Suddenly, a 70.0-kg parachutist makes a soft landing on the turntable at a point near the outer edge. (b) Compute the kinetic energy of the system before and after the parachutist lands. Why are these kinetic energies not equal?
210
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
CP A small block on a frictionless, horizontal surface has a mass of 0.0250 kg. It is attached to a massless cord passing through a hole in the surface (Fig. E10.40). The block is originally revolving at a distance of 0.300 m from the hole with an angular speed of 2.85 rad>s. The cord is then pulled from below, shortening the radius of the circle in which the block revolves to 0.150 m. Model the block as a particle. (d) How much work was done in pulling the cord?
241
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
CP A small block on a frictionless, horizontal surface has a mass of 0.0250 kg. It is attached to a massless cord passing through a hole in the surface (Fig. E10.40). The block is originally revolving at a distance of 0.300 m from the hole with an angular speed of 2.85 rad/s. The cord is then pulled from below, shortening the radius of the circle in which the block revolves to 0.150 m. Model the block as a particle. (c) Find the change in kinetic energy of the block.
921
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The Spinning Figure Skater. The outstretched hands and arms of a figure skater preparing for a spin can be considered a slender rod pivoting about an axis through its center (Fig. E10.43). When the skater's hands and arms are brought in and wrapped around his body to execute the spin, the hands and arms can be considered a thinwalled, hollow cylinder. His hands and arms have a combined mass of 8.0 kg. When outstretched, they span 1.8 m; when wrapped, they form a cylinder of radius 25 cm. The moment of inertia about the rotation axis of the remainder of his body is constant and equal to 0.40 kg•m2 . If his original angular speed is 0.40 rev/s, what is his final angular speed?
446
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A large wooden turntable in the shape of a flat uniform disk has a radius of 2.00 m and a total mass of 120 kg. The turntable is initially rotating at 3.00 rad/s about a vertical axis through its center. Suddenly, a 70.0-kg parachutist makes a soft landing on the turntable at a point near the outer edge. (a) Find the angular speed of the turntable after the parachutist lands. (Assume that you can treat the parachutist as a particle.)
252
Has a video solution.
Showing 11 of 11 practice