8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Overview of Kepler's Laws
Textbook Question
The solar system is 25,000 light years from the center of our Milky Way galaxy. One light year is the distance light travels in one year at a speed of 3.0 x 10⁸ m/s . Astronomers have determined that the solar system is orbiting the center of the galaxy at a speed of 230 km/s . (b) Our solar system was formed roughly 5 billion years ago. How many orbits has it completed?
43
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
While visiting Planet Physics, you toss a rock straight up at 11 m/s and catch it 2.5 s later. While you visit the surface, your cruise ship orbits at an altitude equal to the planet's radius every 230 min. What are the (a) mass and (b) radius of Planet Physics?
20
Has a video solution.