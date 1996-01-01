8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law for Elliptical Orbits
Comet Halley has a highly elliptical orbit around the Sun, circling once every 75.6 years with its closest point to the Sun being only 0.57AU ("Astronomical Unit", where 1 AU = m and represents the average Earth-Sun distance). How far will Comet Halley get from the Sun?
