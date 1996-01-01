Tabletop shuffleboard is a popular pub game where players slide pucks across a tabletop trying to get them as close to the end of the table as possible, without falling off. Shuffleboard tables are typically covered in shuffleboard wax, which gives a very low coefficient of kinetic friction between the table and puck. Suppose that one particular table is 6.0 long m and has a coefficient of kinetic friction of 0.080. What speed should a player give to a puck on one end of the table so the puck just makes it to the far end?