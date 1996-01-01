6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
An 800-kg car is traveling along a horizontal road directly towards a cliff. The driver notices and brakes, resulting in a 5,000-N net force slowing the car down. If the car's initial speed was 20 m/s and the car stops just before going over the cliff, how far away was the car from the cliff when the driver hit the brakes?
848
5
3
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
The following forces are acting on a box on a horizontal surface. A downward force of gravity with magnitude . An upward normal force with magnitude . A rightward pull from a rope of . A leftward kinetic friction force with magnitude . At this instant, what is the magnitude of the acceleration of the box?
152
2
Multiple Choice
Tabletop shuffleboard is a popular pub game where players slide pucks across a tabletop trying to get them as close to the end of the table as possible, without falling off. Shuffleboard tables are typically covered in shuffleboard wax, which gives a very low coefficient of kinetic friction between the table and puck. Suppose that one particular table is 6.0 long m and has a coefficient of kinetic friction of 0.080. What speed should a player give to a puck on one end of the table so the puck just makes it to the far end?
245
Textbook Question
Your forehead can withstand a force of about 6.0 kN before fracturing, while your cheekbone can withstand only about 1.3 kN. Suppose a 140 g baseball traveling at 30 m/s strikes your head and stops in 1.5 ms. a.What is the magnitude of the force that stops the baseball?
190
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 500 g model rocket is on a cart that is rolling to the right at a speed of . The rocket engine, when it is fired, exerts an 8.0 N vertical thrust on the rocket. Your goal is to have the rocket pass through a small horizontal hoop that is 20 m above the ground. At what horizontal distance left of the hoop should you launch?
79
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
As a science fair project, you want to launch an 800 g model rocket straight up and hit a horizontally moving target as it passes 30 m above the launch point. The rocket engine provides a constant thrust of 15.0 N. The target is approaching at a speed of 15 m/s. At what horizontal distance between the target and the rocket should you launch?
32
Has a video solution.
