One gallon of typical gasoline has 132 MJ of energy. You wish to store that much energy in a parallel-plate capacitor for an electric car. Assume you charge the capacitor using a 120 V power source. You can fill the capacitor with any of the materials listed in Table 21.3, but the spacing between plates has to be 0.080 mm. What is the minimum surface area required for the capacitor? This may help to understand challenges in engineering electric cars.