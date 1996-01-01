The liquid in the open-tube manometer in Fig. 12.8a is mercury, y_1=3.00 cm,and y_2=7.00 cm. Atmospheric pressure is 980 millibars. What is (a) the absolute pressure at the bottom of the U-shaped tube; (b) the absolute pressure in the open tube at a depth of 4.00 cm below the free surface; (c) the absolute pressure of the gas in the container; (d) the gauge pressure of the gas in pascals?