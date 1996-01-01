20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
A nail driven into a board increases in temperature. If we assume that 60% of the kinetic energy delivered by a 1.80-kg hammer with a speed of 7.80 m/s is transformed into heat that flows into the nail and does not flow out, what is the temperature increase of an 8.00-g aluminum nail after it is struck ten times?
While painting the top of an antenna 225 m in height, a worker accidentally lets a 1.00-L water bottle fall from his lunchbox. The bottle lands in some bushes at ground level and does not break. If a quantity of heat equal to the magnitude of the change in mechanical energy of the water goes into the water, what is its increase in temperature?
In an effort to stay awake for an all-night study session, a student makes a cup of coffee by first placing a 200-W electric immersion heater in 0.320 kg of water. (b) How much time is required? Assume that all of the heater's power goes into heating the water
In very cold weather a significant mechanism for heat loss by the human body is energy expended in warming the air taken into the lungs with each breath. (a) On a cold winter day when the temperature is -20°C, what amount of heat is needed to warm to body temperature (37°C) the 0.50 L of air exchanged with each breath? Assume that the specific heat of air is 1020 J/kg K and that 1.0 L of air has mass 1.3 * 10^-3 kg.
A lava flow is threatening to engulf a small town. A 400-m-wide, 35-cm-thick tongue of 1200°C lava is advancing at the rate of 1.0 m per minute. The mayor devises a plan to stop the lava in its tracks by flying in large quantities of 20°C water and dousing it. The lava has density 2500 kg/m^3, specific heat 1100 J/kg K, melting temperature 800°C, and heat of fusion 4.0×10^5 J/kg. How many liters of water per minute, at a minimum, will be needed to save the town?
A flow-through electric water heater has a 20 kW electric heater inside an insulated 2.0-cm-diameter pipe so that water flowing through the pipe will have good thermal contact with the heater. Assume that all the heat energy is transferred to the water. Suppose the inlet water temperature is 12°C and the flow rate is 8.0 L/min (about that of a standard shower head). What is the outlet temperature?
A typical nuclear reactor generates 1000 MW (1000 MJ/s) of electric energy. In doing so, it produces 2000 MW of 'waste heat' that must be removed from the reactor to keep it from melting down. Many reactors are sited next to large bodies of water so that they can use the water for cooling. Consider a reactor where the intake water is at 18°C. State regulations limit the temperature of the output water to 30°C so as not to harm aquatic organisms. How many liters of cooling water have to be pumped through the reactor each minute?
The beaker in FIGURE P19.45, with a thin metal bottom, is filled with 20 g of water at 20°C. It is brought into good thermal contact with a 4000 cm^3 container holding 0.40 mol of a monatomic gas at 10 atm pressure. Both containers are well insulated from their surroundings. What is the gas pressure after a long time has elapsed? You can assume that the containers themselves are nearly massless and do not affect the outcome.
The burner on an electric stove has a power output of 2.0 kW. A 750 g stainless steel teakettle is filled with 20°C water and placed on the already hot burner. If it takes 3.0 min for the water to reach a boil, what volume of water, in cm^3 , was in the kettle? Stainless steel is mostly iron, so you can assume its specific heat is that of iron.
