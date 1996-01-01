The burner on an electric stove has a power output of 2.0 kW. A 750 g stainless steel teakettle is filled with 20°C water and placed on the already hot burner. If it takes 3.0 min for the water to reach a boil, what volume of water, in cm^3 , was in the kettle? Stainless steel is mostly iron, so you can assume its specific heat is that of iron.