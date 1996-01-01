17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
A certain astronaut oscillates back and forth on a chair attached to springs. The spring constants are such that when her mass is known to be she oscillates with a period of After some time in space, a repetition of the measurement yields a period of What is the astronaut's mass now?
Textbook Question
A small block is attached to an ideal spring and is moving in SHM on a horizontal, frictionless surface. When the amplitude of the motion is 0.090 m, it takes the block 2.70 s to travel from x = 0.090 m to x = -0.090 m. If the amplitude is doubled, to 0.180 m, how long does it take the block to travel (b) from x = 0.090 m to x = -0.090 m?
(a) Music. When a person sings, his or her vocal cords vibrate in a repetitive pattern that has the same frequency as the note that is sung. If someone sings the note B flat, which has a frequency of 466 Hz, how much time does it take the person's vocal cords to vibrate through one complete cycle, and what is the angular frequency of the cords?
Weighing Astronauts. This procedure has been used to 'weigh' astronauts in space: A 42.5-kg chair is attached to a spring and allowed to oscillate. When it is empty, the chair takes 1.30 s to make one complete vibration. But with an astronaut sitting in it, with her feet off the floor, the chair takes 2.54 s for one cycle. What is the mass of the astronaut?
A small block is attached to an ideal spring and is moving in SHM on a horizontal, frictionless surface. When the amplitude of the motion is 0.090 m, it takes the block 2.70 s to travel from x = 0.090 m to x = -0.090 m. If the amplitude is doubled, to 0.180 m, how long does it take the block to travel (a) from x = 0.180 m to x = -0.180 m?
A 2.00-kg, frictionless block is attached to an ideal spring with force constant 300 N/m. At t = 0 the spring is neither stretched nor compressed and the block is moving in the negative direction at 12.0 m/s. Find (a) the amplitude and (b) the phase angle. (c) Write an equation for the position as a function of time.
In a physics lab, you attach a 0.200-kg air-track glider to the end of an ideal spring of negligible mass and start it oscillating. The elapsed time from when the glider first moves through the equilibrium point to the second time it moves through that point is 2.60 s. Find the spring's force constant.
A 2.40-kg ball is attached to an unknown spring and allowed to oscillate. Figure E14.7 shows a graph of the ball's position x as a function of time t. What are the oscillation's (a) period, (b) frequency, (c) angular frequency, and (d) amplitude? (e) What is the force constant of the spring?
A 2.40-kg ball is attached to an unknown spring and allowed to oscillate. Figure E14.7 shows a graph of the ball's position x as a function of time t. What are the oscillation's (a) period, (b) frequency, (c) angular frequency, and (d) amplitude? (e) What is the force constant of the spring?
The wings of the blue-throated hummingbird (Lampornis clemenciae), which inhabits Mexico and the southwestern United States, beat at a rate of up to 900 times per minute. Calculate (a) the period of vibration of this bird's wings, (b) the frequency of the wings' vibration, and (c) the angular frequency of the bird's wing beats.
Astronauts in space cannot weigh themselves by standing on a bathroom scale. Instead, they determine their mass by oscillating on a large spring. Suppose an astronaut attaches one end of a large spring to her belt and the other end to a hook on the wall of the space capsule. A fellow astronaut then pulls her away from the wall and releases her. The spring's length as a function of time is shown in FIGURE P15.46. b. What is her speed when the spring's length is 1.2 m?
It has recently become possible to 'weigh' DNA molecules by measuring the influence of their mass on a nano-oscillator. FIGURE P15.58 shows a thin rectangular cantilever etched out of silicon (density 2300 kg/m³) with a small gold dot (not visible) at the end. If pulled down and released, the end of the cantilever vibrates with SHM, moving up and down like a diving board after a jump. When bathed with DNA molecules whose ends have been modified to bind with gold, one or more molecules may attach to the gold dot. The addition of their mass causes a very slight—but measurable—decrease in the oscillation frequency. A vibrating cantilever of mass M can be modeled as a block of mass ⅓M attached to a spring. (The factor of ⅓ arises from the moment of inertia of a bar pivoted at one end.) Neither the mass nor the spring constant can be determined very accurately—perhaps to only two significant figures—but the oscillation frequency can be measured with very high precision simply by counting the oscillations. In one experiment, the cantilever was initially vibrating at exactly 12 MHz. Attachment of a DNA molecule caused the frequency to decrease by 50 Hz. What was the mass of the DNA?
A 1.00 kg block is attached to a horizontal spring with spring constant 2500 N/m. The block is at rest on a frictionless surface. A 10 g bullet is fired into the block, in the face opposite the spring, and sticks. What was the bullet's speed if the subsequent oscillations have an amplitude of 10.0 cm?
A 500 g wood block on a frictionless table is attached to a horizontal spring. A 50 g dart is shot into the face of the block opposite the spring, where it sticks. Afterward, the spring oscillates with a period of 1.5 s and an amplitude of 20 cm. How fast was the dart moving when it hit the block?
