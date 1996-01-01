4. 2D Kinematics
Acceleration in 2D
4. 2D Kinematics
A football at rest is kicked by a football kicker. The ball is in contact with the kicker's foot for 0.050s, during which it experiences an acceleration a = 340 m/s2. The ball is launched at an angle of 40° above the ground (x-axis). Calculate the horizontal and vertical components of the launch velocity.
Textbook Question
A remote-controlled car is moving in a vacant parking lot. The velocity of the car as a function of time is given by v = [5.00 m/s − (0.0180 m/s3)t2]î + [2.00 m/s + (0.550 m/s2)t]ĵ. (b) What are the magnitude and direction of the car's velocity at t = 8.00 s? (b) What are the magnitude and direction of the car's acceleration at t = 8.00 s?
(II) On mountainous downhill roads, an escape lane is sometimes placed to the side of the road for trucks whose brakes might fail. Assuming a constant upward slope of 26°, calculate the horizontal and vertical components of the acceleration of a truck that slowed from 110 km/h to rest in 7.0 s. See Fig. 3–43.
<IMAGE>
