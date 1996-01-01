33. Geometric Optics
Ray Diagrams For Lenses
If an object is placed within the focus of a converging lens (it's at a distance of less than the focal length), will a real image form? If so, does it form at a distance less than or greater than the focal length?
If an object is placed within the focus of a diverging lens (it's at a distance of less than the focal length), where will the image form? If so, does it form at a distance less than or greater than the focal length?
