30. Induction and Inductance
LRC Circuits
30. Induction and Inductance
LRC Circuits
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
Inductance of a Solenoid. (b) A metallic laboratory spring is typically 5.00 cm long and 0.150 cm in diameter and has 50 coils. If you connect such a spring in an electric circuit, how much self-inductance must you include for it if you model it as an ideal solenoid?
113
Has a video solution.
Showing 5 of 5 practice