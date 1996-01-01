11. Momentum & Impulse
Three cars approach an intersection: an 800 kg car moves in the positive x-direction at , a 1200 kg car moves in the negative x-direction at , and a 900 kg car moves in the positive y-direction at . What is the total momentum of this system of three cars? Give your answer as a magnitude and an angle counterclockwise from the positive x-axis.
Textbook Question
Two vehicles are approaching an intersection. One is a 2500-kg pickup traveling at 14.0 m/s from east to west (the -x-direction), and the other is a 1500-kg sedan going from south to north (the +y-direction) at 23.0 m/s. (b) What are the magnitude and direction of the net momentum?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Two vehicles are approaching an intersection. One is a 2500-kg pickup traveling at 14.0 m/s from east to west (the -x-direction), and the other is a 1500-kg sedan going from south to north (the +y-direction) at 23.0 m/s. (a) Find the x- and y-components of the net momentum of this system.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A tennis player swings her 1000g racket with a speed of 10 m/s .She hits a 60g tennis ball that was approaching her at a speed of 20 m/s . The ball rebounds at 40 m/s. b. If the tennis ball and racket are in contact for 10 ms, what is the average force that the racket exerts on the ball? How does this compare to the gravitational force on the ball?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
CALC A 500 g particle has velocity vx = −5.0 m/s at t=−2 s .Force Fx= (4−t²) N , where t is in s, is exerted on the particle between t=−2 s and t=2 s . This force increases from 0 N at t=−2 s to 4 N at t=0 s and then back to 0 N at t=2 s . What is the particle's velocity at t=2 s?
Has a video solution.
