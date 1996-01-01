CALC A 500 g particle has velocity vx = −5.0 m/s at t=−2 s .Force Fx= (4−t²) N , where t is in s, is exerted on the particle between t=−2 s and t=2 s . This force increases from 0 N at t=−2 s to 4 N at t=0 s and then back to 0 N at t=2 s . What is the particle's velocity at t=2 s?