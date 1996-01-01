CALC. A metal sphere with radius r_a is supported on an insulating stand at the center of a hollow, metal, spherical shell with radius r_b. There is charge +q on the inner sphere and charge -q on the outer spherical shell. (a) Calculate the potential V(r) for (i) r < r_a; (ii) r_a < r < r_b; (iii) r > r_b. (Hint: The net potential is the sum of the potentials due to the individual spheres.) Take V to be zero when r is infinite. (b) Show that the potential of the inner sphere with respect to the outer is V_ab=q/(4πϵ_0 ) (1/r_a -1/r_b). (c) Use E_r=-∂V/∂r=(-∂/∂r) (1/(4πϵ_0 ) q/r)=[1/(4πϵ_0 )](q/r^2) and the result from part (a) to show that the electric field at any point between the spheres has magnitude E(r)=[V_ab/(1/r_a -1/r_b )](1/r^2) (d) Use E_r = [1/(4πϵ_0 )](q/r^2) and the result from part (a) to find the electric field at a point outside the larger sphere at a distance r from the center, where r > r_b. (e) Suppose the charge on the outer sphere is not -q but a negative charge of different magnitude, say -Q. Show that the answers for parts (b) and (c) are the same as before but the answer for part (d) is different.