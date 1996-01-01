8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Acceleration Due to Gravity
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Acceleration Due to Gravity
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+4
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 8 of 8 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
Titania, the largest moon of the planet Uranus, has 1/8 the radius of the earth and 1/1700 the mass of the earth. (b) What is the average density of Titania? (This is less than the density of rock, which is one piece of evidence that Titania is made primarily of ice.)
335
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
You decide to visit Santa Claus at the north pole to put in a good word about your splendid behavior throughout the year. While there, you notice that the elf Sneezy, when hanging from a rope, produces a tension of 395.0 N in the rope. If Sneezy hangs from a similar rope while delivering presents at the earth's equator, what will the tension in it be? (Recall that the earth is rotating about an axis through its north and south poles.)
627
1
Has a video solution.
Showing 13 of 13 practice