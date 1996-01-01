15. Rotational Equilibrium
Equilibrium with Multiple Supports
A board 8 m in length, 20 kg in mass, and of uniform mass distribution, is supported by two scales placed underneath it. The left scale is placed 2 m from the left end of the board, and the right scale is placed on the board's right end. A small object 10 kg in mass is placed on the left end of the board. Calculate the reading on the left scale. (Use g=10 m/s2.)
BONUS:Calculate the reading on the right scale.
Textbook Question
A 350-N, uniform, 1.50-m bar is suspended horizontally by two vertical cables at each end. Cable A can support a maximum tension of 500.0 N without breaking, and cable B can support up to 400.0 N. You want to place a small weight on this bar. (a) What is the heaviest weight you can put on without breaking either cable, and (b) where should you put this weight?
