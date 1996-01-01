14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Net Torque & Sign of Torque
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Net Torque & Sign of Torque
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+5
Additional 5 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 13 of 13 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
Three forces are applied to a wheel of radius 0.350 m, as shown in Fig. E10.4. One force is perpendicular to the rim, one is tangent to it, and the other one makes a 40.0° angle with the radius. What is the net torque on the wheel due to these three forces for an axis perpendicular to the wheel and passing through its center?
297
Has a video solution.