10. Conservation of Energy
Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy
10. Conservation of Energy
Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
A spring-loaded toy gun shoots a plastic ball straight up into the air. From the position of the ball when the gun is cocked, with the spring compressed, to the maximum height the ball reaches, is . If the spring was compressed , what is the spring constant of the spring? Ignore air resistance.
151