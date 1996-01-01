29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Ampere's Law (Calculus)
29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Ampere's Law (Calculus)
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
A solid conductor with radius a is supported by insulating disks on the axis of a conducting tube with inner radius b and outer radius c (Fig. E28.43). The central conductor and tube carry equal currents I in opposite directions. The currents are distributed uniformly over the cross sections of each conductor. Derive an expression for the magnitude of the magnetic field (b) at points outside the tube (r > c).
241
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
As a new electrical technician, you are designing a large solenoid to produce a uniform 0.150-T magnetic field near the center of the solenoid. You have enough wire for 4000 circular turns. This solenoid must be 55.0 cm long and 2.80 cm in diameter. What current will you need to produce the necessary field?
214
Has a video solution.