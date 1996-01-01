27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
A hair dryer operates at 120 V (the voltage produced by a household outlet), and outputs 1200 W of energy. For this problem, treat the hair dryer as a single resistor.
(a) At what current does the hair dryer operate?
(b) What is the resistance of the hair dryer?
979
4
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The battery for a certain cell phone is rated at 3.70 V. According to the manufacturer it can produce 3.15 * 10^4 J of electrical energy, enough for 5.25 h of operation, before needing to be recharged. Find the average current that this cell phone draws when turned on.
138
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Electric eels generate electric pulses along their skin that can be used to stun an enemy when they come into contact with it. Tests have shown that these pulses can be up to 500 V and produce currents of 80 mA (or even larger). A typical pulse lasts for 10 ms. What power and how much energy are delivered to the unfortunate enemy with a single pulse, assuming a steady current?
55
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 1500-W electric heater is plugged into the outlet of a 120-V circuit that has a 20-A circuit breaker. You plug an electric hair dryer into the same outlet. The hair dryer has power settings of 600 W, 900 W, 1200 W, and 1500 W. You start with the hair dryer on the 600-W setting and increase the power setting until the circuit breaker trips. What power setting caused the breaker to trip?
164
Has a video solution.
Showing 14 of 14 practice