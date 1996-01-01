18. Waves & Sound
Sound Intensity
A speaker at a rock concert is causing you pain, so you reason the sound level must be 130 dB. The speaker is 11 m away from you. To what final distance from the speaker should you move for the sound level to reach a less-painful 105 dB? Keep in mind that we are ignoring absorption of sound energy by air and objects.
112
Textbook Question
You live on a busy street, but as a music lover, you want to reduce the traffic noise. (a) If you install special soundreflecting windows that reduce the sound intensity level (in dB) by 30 dB, by what fraction have you lowered the sound intensity 1in W>m2 2?
195
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Sound is detected when a sound wave causes the tympanic membrane (the eardrum) to vibrate. Typically, the diameter of this membrane is about 8.4 mm in humans. (a) How much energy is delivered to the eardrum each second when someone whispers (20 dB) a secret in your ear?
117
Has a video solution.
