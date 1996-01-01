18. Waves & Sound
Sound Waves
18. Waves & Sound
Sound Waves
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
An oscillator vibrating at 1250 Hz produces a sound wave that travels through an ideal gas at 325 m>s when the gas temperature is 22.0°C. For a certain experiment, you need to have the same oscillator produce sound of wavelength 28.5 cm in this gas. What should the gas temperature be to achieve this wavelength?
24
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
One cue your hearing system uses to localize a sound (i.e., to tell where a sound is coming from) is the slight difference in the arrival times of the sound at your ears. Your ears are spaced approximately 20 cm apart. Consider a sound source 5.0 m from the center of your head along a line 45° to your right. What is the difference in arrival times? Give your answer in microseconds. Hint: You are looking for the difference between two numbers that are nearly the same. What does this near equality imply about the necessary precision during intermediate stages of the calculation?
31
Has a video solution.
Showing 8 of 8 practice