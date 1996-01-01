18. Waves & Sound
Velocity of Transverse Waves (Strings)
String 1 in FIGURE P16.47 has linear density 2.0 g/m and string 2 has linear density . A student sends pulses in both directions by quickly pulling up on the knot, then releasing it. What should the string lengths L₁ and L₂ be if the pulses are to reach the ends of the strings simultaneously?
