What happens during the initiation step of DNA transcription?
A
The mRNA detaches from the RNA polymerase as the RNA polymerase leaves the DNA strand.
B
RNA polymerase attaches to the DNA at the promoter sequence of the gene.
C
A ribosome attaches to the initiation codon of a completed mRNA strand.
D
RNA polymerase moves along the template strand of the DNA creating an mRNA strand.
