3. Energy & Cell Processes
Steps of Transcription
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
During transcription of DNA to RNA:
A
The RNA polymerase moves along the DNA in the 5' to the 3' direction.
B
The 3' end of the RNA molecule is produced first.
C
The RNA polymerase must first bind to a promoter sequence.
D
Transcription is always initiated at a "start codon".
