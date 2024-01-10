11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Propagation of Action Potentials
Problem 11.12a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following is not a method by which the effects of neurotransmitters are terminated?
a. Reuptake into the presynaptic neuron
b. Diffusion away from the synaptic cleft and uptake by glial cells
c. Movement back to the cell body by retrograde axonal transport
d. Degradation by enzymes in the synaptic cleft
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
13
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice