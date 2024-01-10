11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Propagation of Action Potentials
Problem 11.10a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The trigger for exocytosis of synaptic vesicles from the presynaptic neuron is:
a. arrival of an action potential at the axon terminal and influx of calcium ions.
b. summation of IPSPs at the presynaptic neuron.
c. binding of neurotransmitters to the axon hillock.
d. influx of Na+ into the postsynaptic neuron.
