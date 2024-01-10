d. influx of Na+ into the postsynaptic neuron.

c. binding of neurotransmitters to the axon hillock.

b. summation of IPSPs at the presynaptic neuron.

a. arrival of an action potential at the axon terminal and influx of calcium ions.

The trigger for exocytosis of synaptic vesicles from the presynaptic neuron is:

