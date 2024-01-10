e. ______Transmission is nearly instantaneous and bidirectional.

d. ______The use of neurotransmitters packaged into synaptic vesicles is required.

c. ______A presynaptic neuron and a postsynaptic neuron are involved.

a. ______The plasma membranes of presynaptic and postsynaptic neurons are joined by gap junctions.

Identify the following as properties of electrical synapses (ES), chemical synapses (CS), or both (B).

