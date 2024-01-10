11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Propagation of Action Potentials
Problem 11.9a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Identify the following as properties of electrical synapses (ES), chemical synapses (CS), or both (B).
a. ______The plasma membranes of presynaptic and postsynaptic neurons are joined by gap junctions.
b. ______Transmission is unidirectional and delayed.
c. ______A presynaptic neuron and a postsynaptic neuron are involved.
d. ______The use of neurotransmitters packaged into synaptic vesicles is required.
e. ______Transmission is nearly instantaneous and bidirectional.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
11
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice