25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
Problem 24.11a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Fill in the blanks: Glomerular hydrostatic pressure _____ filtration; colloid osmotic pressure and capsular hydrostatic pressure_____ filtration.
a. favors; favor
b. opposes; oppose
c. favors; oppose
d. opposes; favor
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
14
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos