25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
Problem 24.10a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The route by which substances are reabsorbed by crossing through the cells of the renal tubule and collecting system is known as the:
a. paracellular route.
b. transcellular route.
c. primary active transport route.
d. facultative route.
