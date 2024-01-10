12. The Central Nervous System
Which of the following is not a component of emotion?
a. Visceral motor responses mediated by the hypothalamus
b. Somatic motor responses mediated by the limbic system and the hypothalamus
c. Somatic motor responses mediated by the upper motor neurons of the corticospinal tracts
d. Subjective feelings mediated by the amygdala and the cerebral cortex
