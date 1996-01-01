3. Energy & Cell Processes
Phases of Mitosis
The nuclear envelopes form and the mitotic spindles disassembles during telophase in preparation for what?
The merging of the two nuclei.
The division of the cell into two daughter cells, each with their own nuclei.
The division of the cell into four daughter cells, each with half a nuclei.
Nothing, the cell now possesses two nuclei and twice the amount of genetic material.
