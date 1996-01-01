3. Energy & Cell Processes
Phases of Mitosis
Which of the following is a function of the non-kinetochore microtubules?
Maintaining an appropriate spacing among the moving chromosomes.
Starting the separation of the cytoplasm once the final stage of mitosis is complete.
Providing the ATP needed by the kinetochore microtubules to move the chromosomes.
Pulling the poles of the cell closer together.
Pushing the poles of the cell further apart.
