2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Lipids
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
If a small droplet of triacylglycerol molecules is suspended in water, the fat molecules form a "ball of spaghetti" with no particular orientation. But if a droplet of phospholipid molecules is put in water, all the molecules point outward, toward the water. Phospholipids are forced into this orientation because phospholipids have __________.
A
three fatty acid molecules, all pointing in different directions
B
two fatty acid molecules pointing in different directions
C
both a saturated fatty acid and an unsaturated fatty acid
D
two charged or polar ends
E
a charged or polar end and an uncharged or nonpolar end
215
Watch next
Master Lipids with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice