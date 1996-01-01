2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Lipids
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Nutritionally, saturated triacylglycerols are considered to be less healthful than unsaturated triacylglycerols. What is the difference between them?
A
Saturated triacylglycerols are fats; unsaturated triacylglycerols are carbohydrates.
B
Saturated triacylglycerols have more double bonds than unsaturated triacylglycerols do.
C
Saturated triacylglycerols are liquid at room temperature.
D
All of the listed responses are correct.
E
For carbon skeletons of equal length, saturated triacylglycerols have more hydrogen atoms than unsaturated triacylglycerols do.
422
Watch next
Master Lipids with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice