High cholesterol levels are considered a major risk factor for heart disease. If it is so bad for humans, why does the body make cholesterol in the first place?
Cholesterol is not important for humans anymore. It is a holdover from hunter-gatherer days when food was scarce.
Cholesterol is an important energy storage molecule.
Cholesterol is an important constituent of nucleotides.
Cholesterol aids in the formation of amino acids that are used to build proteins.
Cholesterol is the precursor for many important molecules such as sex hormones.
